Beth Leavel & Bobby Conte Thornton to Play Mother & Son in Reading of New Play Conversations with Mother

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 23, 2019
Multi-talented Broadway alum Bobby Conte Thornton has joined the upcoming reading of Conversations with Mother, a new two-person play written by Matthew Lombardo (Tea at Five). Thornton will appear alongside Tony winner Beth Leavel (The Prom) in the previously announced reading, directed by Noah Himmelstein, slated to take place on September 12.

Thornton, best known for his Broadway debut in A Bronx Tale: The Musical, will play Bobby Collavechio, son to Leavel's title character, in a work that spans over five decades. The funny and ardent series of vignettes chronicles the most sacred and complicated of relationships.

Industry professionals interested in attending should email conversationswithmother@gmail.com.

