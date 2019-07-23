Ann Sanders & Ivan Hernandez to Replace Jennifer Laura Thompson & Michael Park in Dear Evan Hansen

A new pair of Murphys are joining the Broadway hit Dear Evan Hansen. Ann Sanders and Ivan Hernandez will take over the roles of Cynthia and Larry Murphy beginning on August 6, replacing original cast members Jennifer Laura Thompson and Michael Park, who will play their final performance at the Music Box Theatre on August 4.



Sanders has been seen on Broadway in Frozen, The King and I, If/Then, Leap of Faith, Avenue Q and Beauty and the Beast.



Hernandez's résumé includes a Broadway turn in Chicago and off-Broadway performances in Into the Woods, Yank! and The Fantasticks.



As previously announced, joining the cast on July 30 will be Gabrielle Carrubba, taking over the role of Zoe Murphy from Mallory Bechtel, who will take her final bow on July 28.



The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a Tony-winning book by Steven Levenson, a Tony-winning score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, direction by four-time Tony nominee Michael Greif and music direction by Ben Cohn.