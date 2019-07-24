Richard Kline Reprises His Touring Turn as Old Joe in Broadway's Waitress

Richard Kline, the stage-and-screen star most recently seen as Old Joe in the national tour of Waitress, reprises his turn in the musical's Broadway production beginning on July 24. Kline replaces Larry Marshall, who swaps gigs with Kline, taking over the role in the tour for a limited run before returning to the Broadway staging on August 20.



Kline is most known to TV viewers for his turn as Larry Dallas on Emmy-nominated comedy series Three's Company. His Broadway credits include City of Angels, November, Mary Stuart, Narrow Road to the Deep North, Twelfth Night and The Crucible.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, direction by Diane Paulus, choreography by Lorin Latarro and music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.



As recently announced, Waitress will conclude its Broadway run on January 5, 2020.