Meet the Plastics! Mariah Rose Faith, Megan Masako Haley & Jonalyn Saxer Join the Upcoming National Tour of Mean Girls

Who is at that table there? We call those three The Plastics! Mariah Rose Faith, Megan Masako Haley and Jonalyn Saxer have been cast as Regina George, Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith, respectively, in the first national tour of Mean Girls, based on Tina Fey's hit film. The traveling production of the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning musical will launch on September 21 at Shea's Pac in Buffalo, NY. As previously announced, Mary Kate Morrissey will star as Janis Sarkisian, and additional casting for the Mean Girls tour will be announced soon.



Mariah Rose Faith is a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter who audiences might recognize from the musical theater company Team Starkid or YouTube, which is how she landed her audition.



Megan Masako Haley has been seen on the New York stage in Pacific Overtures and Big River and on tour in Wicked. She has also appeared in workshops of Almost Famous and Alice by Heart.



Jonalyn Saxer is an original ensemble member of Broadway's Mean Girls whose other main-stem credits include Cats, Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas and Bullets Over Broadway.



Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.



With a book by Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, Mean Girls features direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw and musical direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell. The Broadway production earned 12 Tony Award nominations and eight Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.



The Mean Girls tour is set to visit over 20 cities during the 2019-20 touring season, with additional markets to be announced. Visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com to find out when the tour is headed to your city.