Mary Kate Morrissey to Play Janis in Mean Girls National Tour

This talented star is throwing a Revenge Party across the country! Mary Kate Morrissey, a former Elphaba of the Wicked tour, has been cast as Janis Sarkisian in the upcoming national touring production of the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls, based on Tina Fey's hit film. The previously announced road production will kick off on September 21 at Shea's Pac in Buffalo, NY.



In addition to her celebrated turn in Wicked, Morrissey has been seen onstage in Tamar of the River, Hair, Lizzie the Musical, Fun Home, Little Women and The Disappearing Man, A Folk Opera.



With a book by Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, Mean Girls features direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw and musical direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell. The Broadway production earned 12 Tony Award nominations and eight Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards.



Further casting for the Mean Girls tour will be announced soon.