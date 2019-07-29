Sponsored
Broadway Grosses: Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge Play to Sold-Out Crowds as Sea Wall/A Life Begins Main-Stem Run

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 29, 2019
Jake Gyllenhaal in "Sea Wall/A Life" at the Public Theater
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The moving two-hander Sea Wall/A Life made a splash at Broadway's Hudson Theatre this weekend as performances kicked off. The sobering pair of monologues, performed by Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge, filled the Hudson Theatre to 100.00% capacity in its first two previews, bringing in $258,304.00, which exceeded its gross potential of $251,100.00. Among other strong-performing productions this past week was the smashing new musical Moulin Rouge!, playing to 100.14% capacity and bringing in $1,747,335.50, 93% of its potential of $1,863,044.00 in an opening week that included a number of comped tickets for press.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending July 28.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,068,812.00)
2. The Lion King ($2,770,947.00)*
3. Wicked ($2,076,615.00)*
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($2,000,537.48)
5. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($1,747,335.50)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Barry Manilow ($555,441.00)**
4. What the Constitution Means to Me ($540,911.30)
3. Beautiful ($519,930.80)
2. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune ($352,134.50)
1. Sea Wall/A Life ($258,304.00)+

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.85%)
2. Come From Away (101.92%)
3. Hamilton (101.80%)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.77%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.56%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. The Cher Show (78.59%)
4. Barry Manilow (74.78%)**
3. Tootsie (73.78%)
2. Beautiful (73.75%)
1. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune (69.73%)

*Number based on nine performances
**Number based on three performances
+Number based on two performances

Source: The Broadway League

