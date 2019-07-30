Full Casting Announced for Marisa Tomei-Led Revival of The Rose Tattoo

Casting is complete for the upcoming Broadway revival of Tennessee Williams' Tony-winning 1951 play The Rose Tattoo. Trip Cullman will direct the previously announced production, set to begin previews on September 19 and open on October 15 at the American Airlines Theatre. Oscar winner Marisa Tomei will headline the production as Serafina Delle Rose.



Co-starring will be Scottish actor Emun Elliott in his Broadway debut as Alvaro Mangiacavallo, along with Cassie Beck (The Humans) as Miss Yorke, Kecia Lewis (Children of a Lesser God) as Assunta, Greg Hildreth (Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow) as The Salesman, Paige Gilbert (School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play) as Bessie, Alexander Bello (All My Sons) as Salvatore, Tina Benko (Nantucket Sleigh Ride) as Estelle Hoehengarten, Susan Cella (The Graduate) as Giuseppina, Isabella Iannelli (Cocktail Hour) as Vivi, Antoinette Lavecchia (A View from the Bridge) as Peppina, Ellyn Marie Marsh (Pretty Woman) as Violetta, Portia (Ruined) as Flora, Ella Rubin (The Rewrite) as Rosa, Jennifer Sánchez (Pretty Woman) as Mariella, Constance Shulman (Bobbie Clearly) as The Strega, Burke Swanson (Hamlet) as Jack and newcomer Jacob Michael Laval as Bruno.



The Rose Tattoo centers on Serafina (Tomei), a widow who rekindles her desire for love in the arms of a fiery suitor (Elliott).



The production will feature scenic design by Mark Wendland, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Ben Stanton, projection design by Lucy Mackinnon and sound design/original music by Fitz Patton.



The Rose Tattoo is scheduled to play a limited Broadway engagement through December 8.