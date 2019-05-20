Sponsored
Marisa Tomei Sets Broadway Return in The Rose Tattoo

by Andy Lefkowitz • May 20, 2019
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Marisa Tomei is returning to Broadway. The Oscar-winning screen star and acclaimed stage veteran will lead a new revival of Tennessee Williams' Tony-winning 1951 play The Rose Tattoo. Trip Cullman (Choir Boy) will direct the Roundabout Theatre Company production, set to begin previews on September 19 and open on October 15 at the American Airlines Theatre.

The Rose Tattoo centers on Serafina (Tomei), a widow who rekindles her desire for love in the arms of a fiery suitor.

Tomei is an Oscar winner for My Cousin Vinny and a nominee for In the Bedroom and The Wrestler. She has been seen on Broadway in The Realistic Joneses, Top Girls, Salome and Wait Until Dark. Her off-Broadway credits include How to Transcend a Happy Marriage, Marie and Bruce and Dark Rapture.

The Rose Tattoo is scheduled to play a limited Broadway engagement through December 8. This production was first seen in 2016 at the Williamstown Theatre Festival.

