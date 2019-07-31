Broadway Bounty Hunter to End Off-Broadway Run Ahead of Schedule

The new musical comedy Broadway Bounty Hunter has set a final performance date of August 18 at the Greenwich House Theater. The new tuner written by 2019 Tony nominee Joe Iconis was originally announced to play a limited run through September 15. By closing, Broadway Bounty Hunter will have played 48 total performances.



With a book co-written by Be More Chill's Iconis, Jason SweetTooth Williams (also of Be More Chill) and Lance Rubin, inspired by the exploitation movies of the 1970s, Broadway Bounty Hunter follows Annie (played by Annie Golden), a down-on-her-luck actress of a certain age who is asked to become a bounty hunter and capture a South American drug lord. The musical chronicles a woman's journey to find her inner strength and true badass identity—and save the theater.



Joining Golden in the cast is Brad Oscar, Christina Sajous, Alan H. Green, Emily Borromeo, Badia Farha, Jasmine Forsberg, Omar Garibay, Jared Joseph and Emilie Battle. Anne L. Nathan performs the title role at Saturday matinée performances.



The Broadway Bounty Hunter creative team includes scenic designer Michael Schweikardt, lighting designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, costume and wig designer Sarafina Bush, projection designer Brad Peterson, sound designer Cody Spencer, music supervisor and orchestrator Charlie Rosen, vocal arranger Joel Waggoner, music director Geoffrey Ko and artistic consultant Nehemiah Luckett.



Broadway Bounty Hunter made its world premiere in 2017 at Barrington Stage Company.



