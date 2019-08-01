Olivier-Nominated Hit Musical Six Sets 2020 Broadway Premiere

Six is headed to Broadway. The lively Olivier-nominated tuner has scheduled a 2020 debut at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre beginning on March 12, 2020 ahead of a February 13 opening night.



Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative on the one-sided story from our history books.



Originated in London and recently seen at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Six will play additional pre-Broadway runs at Cambridge, Massachusetts' American Repertory Theater from August 21 through September 27, 2019 and Minneapolis' Ordway Center for the Performing Arts from November 29 through December 22, 2019.



The A.R.T. run will star Abby Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Jane Seymour, Adrianna Hicks (The Color Purple) as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet (Heathers) as Anne Boleyn, Brittney Mack (Memphis) as Anna of Cleves, Anna Uzele (Once on This Island) as Catherine Parr and Courtney Mack (Mamma Mia!) as Katherine Howard. Broadway casting will be announced at a later date.



Six will be directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, music direction by Katy Richardson and music supervision by Joe Beighton. The production will feature scenic design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Tim Deiling and orchestrations by Tim Curran.



Gear up for the Broadway premiere of Six with production footage from the Chicago Shakespeare Theater staging below.