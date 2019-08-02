Vineyard Theatre Sets NY Premiere of Dana H., Lucas Hnath's New Play About His Mother's Life; Deirdre O'Connell to Star

The Vineyard Theatre has announced the highly anticipated New York premiere of Dana H., a new work by Tony-nominated playwright Lucas Hnath (A Doll's House, Part 2), slated to appear at the off-Broadway nonprofit in the winter of 2020. Les Waters will direct the production, which will be headlined by stage veteran Deirdre O'Connell in the title role.

Deirdre O'Connell

(Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Adapted from interviews conducted by Steve Cosson with Hnath's mother, the play tells the true story of Dana, the former chaplain of a psych ward where she met a charismatic patient, an ex-convict searching for redemption. Dana was held captive in a series of Florida motels for five months.



O'Connell's vast résumé of theater credits includes a Drama League-nominated turn in Fulfillment Center and Lortel-nominated performances in By the Water and In the Wake. She has been seen on Broadway in The Front Page and Magic/Bird.



Dana H. received its world premiere with Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group in June of 2019 and will open at Chicago's Goodman Theatre in September of 2019 prior to the Vineyard run.



As previously announced, the Vineyard season will also include Tina Satter's Is This a Room and Antoinette Nwandu's Tuvalu or, The Saddest Song.



Additional casting and production dates are forthcoming.