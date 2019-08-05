Six Will Return to Chicago in Summer of 2020

Six, the Broadway-bound musical which recently concluded an acclaimed North American premiere run at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, will head back to the Windy City in the summer of 2020, a few months after the start of its Broadway run. The Olivier-nominated musical will play a six-week limited engagement at Chicago's Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place from July 8 through October 25.



"We would like to thank Chicago Shakespeare Theater for their overwhelming support of our North American premiere over the past few months," said producers Wendy and Andy Barnes. "It was such a thrill to watch American audiences lose their heads for Six. We cannot wait to return to Chicago next summer, where our U.S. journey began."



Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the hit musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative on the one-sided story from our history books.



Six is directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, music direction by Katy Richardson and music supervision by Joe Beighton. The production features scenic design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Tim Deiling and orchestrations by Tim Curran.



As previously announced, the Broadway run of Six will begin previews on February 13, 2020 and open on March 12 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.



Casting for the Broadway and upcoming Chicago runs of Six will be announced at a later date. Till then, check out footage from the Chicago Shakespeare Theater staging below.