Michael Hsu Rosen & Damon J. Gillespie Cast in Netflix Ballet Series Tiny Pretty Things

Two Broadway alums are about to show off their dancing chops in a new ballet drama from Netflix. Damon J. Gillespie and Michael Hsu Rosen will star in Tiny Pretty Things, an adaptation of the eponymous book by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, according to Deadline.

The new drama series, adapted for the screen by executive producer Michael MacLennan, centers on an elite Chicago dance academy where the students are as passionate as they are different.



Gillespie, who starred in NBC's short-lived musical series Rise and hoofed on Broadway in the ensembles of Aladdin and Newsies, will play the talented-yet-damaged dancer Caleb. Rosen, last seen in Torch Song, will play the role of Nabil, a worldly and intimidating new recruit. Gillespie also appears in another Netflix drama series The Society.

Joining them in the cast will be Lauren Holly (Designated Survivor) as Monique, Kylie Jefferson (Davido’s Fall) as Neveah, Casimere Jollette (Code Black) as Bette, Daniela Norman (Cats) as June, Brennan Clost (The Next Step) as Shane, Bayardo De Murguia (Shooter) as Ramon, Barton Cowperthwaite (Fosse/Verdon) as Oren, Tory Trowbridge (The Cher Show, American in Paris) as Delia and Jess Salgueiro (Letterkenny) as Isabel.

The 10-episode series will debut on Netflix in 2020.