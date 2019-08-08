Harry Hadden-Paton to Star in North American Premiere of The King's Speech in Chicago

Harry Hadden-Paton, the celebrated star who recently concluded a Tony-nominated run as Henry Higgins in My Fair Lady, will next take on the role of King George VI in the upcoming North American premiere staging of The King's Speech, David Seidler's original play that inspired the 2010 Oscar-winning film. The previously announced production, directed by Michael Wilson, will play Chicago Shakespeare Theater from September 12 through October 20 ahead of a tour to theaters across the country.



Joining Hadden-Paton in the King's Speech cast will be James Frain (The Tudors) as Lionel Logue, with Rebecca Night as Elizabeth, Elizabeth Ledo as Myrtle Logue, Alan Mandell as Archbishop of Canterbury Cosmo Lang, Kevin Gudahl as Winston Churchill, Jeff Parker as King Edward VIII, John Judd as King George V and David Lively as Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin.



The King's Speech is based on the true story of King George VI's struggle with a speech impediment and the friendship he forms with his unconventional speech therapist, Lionel Logue.



The production will feature scenic design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by David C. Woolard, lighting design by Howell Binkley and sound design by John Gromada.