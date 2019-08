Harold Pinter's Betrayal is gearing up to return to Broadway in a new staging directed by Jamie Lloyd. Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox are all reprising their performance from the West End run. In honor of the show beginning preview performances on August 14, the stars got together at the Jacobs Theatre, where the drama will officially open on September 5. Check out of this photo of the stars, and be sure to see this stirring performance for yourself.