Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox & Tom Hiddleston in the recent West End staging of "Betrayal"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton & Charlie Cox to Make Broadway Debuts in Revival of Betrayal

by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 27, 2019

A new staging of Harold Pinter's drama Betrayal will play Broadway for a limited run this summer. Jamie Lloyd will repeat his work as director from a recently concluded West End run, with stars Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox returning to the roles of Robert, Emma and Jerry, respectively. All three actors will make their Broadway debuts in the production, scheduled to begin previews on August 14 and open on September 15 at the Jacobs Theatre.

Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, captured in reverse chronological order. The play was first produced by the National Theatre in 1978, followed by the Broadway premiere a year later. The most recent Broadway revival appeared in 2013.

Hiddleston earned an Olivier Award for his turn in Cymbeline and a nomination for his performance in Othello. He is an Emmy nominee and a Golden Globe winner for The Night Manager, with additional screen work including Wallander and The Avengers.

Ashton is known for her screen roles in Fresh Meat, Not Safe for Work, Wanderlust and the forthcoming Velvet Buzzsaw. She has been seen onstage in The Maids and Salomé.

Cox rose to fame in Daredevil, Stardust, The Theory of Everything and Boardwalk Empire. He has appeared onstage in The Lover & the Collection in the West End and The Prince of Homburg at the Donmar Warehouse. Cox made his off-Broadway debut in Incognito.

The cast will also include Eddie Arnold (Journey's End) as the Waiter.

The production will feature scenic/costume design by Soutra Gilmour, sound design/music by Ben and Max Ringham and lighting design by Jon Clark.

Betrayal will play a 17-week limited engagement through December 8.

Betrayal

Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox star in Harold Pinter's classic drama.
