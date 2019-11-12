Tootsie Sets Final Performance Date on Broadway; National Tour to Launch in 2020

Tootsie, the new Broadway musical based on the beloved 1982 comedy flick, will play its final performance at the Marquis Theatre on January 5, 2020. The celebrated tuner began previews on March 29 and officially opened on April 23. By closing, Tootsie will have played 25 previews and 293 regular performances.



Tootsie will kick off a national tour at Shea's Buffalo Theater in Buffalo, NY in October 2020. Plans for international productions are underway.



Featuring a Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and a Tony-nominated score by David Yazbek, Tootsie tells the story of talented but difficult actor Michael Dorsey (played by 2019 Tony winner Santino Fontana) who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime.



Joining Fontana in the cast is Tony nominee Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, two-time Tony nominee Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Tony winner Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, John Behlmann as Max Von Horn, Julie Halston as Rita Mallory and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.



The ensemble includes Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Diana Vaden and Anthony Wayne.



Tootsie is directed by Tony nominee Scott Ellis, choreographed by Tony nominee Denis Jones and music-directed by Andrea Grody. The design team includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Donald Holder and sound designer Brian Ronan.



Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.



