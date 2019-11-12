Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Tootsie Sets Final Performance Date on Broadway; National Tour to Launch in 2020

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Nov 11, 2019
Anthony Wayne, Harris Milgrim, Drew King & John Arthur Greene with Santino Fontana in "Tootsie"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Tootsie, the new Broadway musical based on the beloved 1982 comedy flick, will play its final performance at the Marquis Theatre on January 5, 2020. The celebrated tuner began previews on March 29 and officially opened on April 23. By closing, Tootsie will have played 25 previews and 293 regular performances.

Tootsie will kick off a national tour at Shea's Buffalo Theater in Buffalo, NY in October 2020. Plans for international productions are underway.

Featuring a Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and a Tony-nominated score by David Yazbek, Tootsie tells the story of talented but difficult actor Michael Dorsey (played by 2019 Tony winner Santino Fontana) who struggles to find work until an audacious, desperate stunt lands him the role of a lifetime.

Joining Fontana in the cast is Tony nominee Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, two-time Tony nominee Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Tony winner Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, John Behlmann as Max Von Horn, Julie Halston as Rita Mallory and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

The ensemble includes Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Diana Vaden and Anthony Wayne.

Tootsie is directed by Tony nominee Scott Ellis, choreographed by Tony nominee Denis Jones and music-directed by Andrea Grody. The design team includes scenic designer David Rockwell, costume designer William Ivey Long, lighting designer Donald Holder and sound designer Brian Ronan.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

Tootsie

A new musical adaptation of the popular 1982 film arrives on Broadway!
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. It's Showtime! Go Behind the Scenes with These Exclusive Backstage Photos at Beetlejuice
  2. Hadestown Is a Hit: Tony-Winning Musical Recoups Broadway Investment
  3. Paul Whitty to Join Come From Away on Broadway
  4. Guest Lineup Revealed for Kristin Chenoweth's For the Girls: Stephen Schwartz, Laura Benanti & More to Appear
  5. Marc Shaiman to Write Original Music for Plaza Suite Starring Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker

Star Files

John Behlmann
Lilli Cooper
Santino Fontana
Andy Grotelueschen
Julie Halston
Michael McGrath
Reg Rogers
Sarah Stiles
Back to Top
Newsletters