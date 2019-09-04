J. Quinton Johnson, Isabelle McCalla, Michael Park & Rebecca Luker to Lead Footloose at the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center has announced principal casting for its upcoming staging of the beloved 1998 musical Footloose. The previously announced production, directed by original Broadway helmer Walter Bobbie, choreographed by Spencer Liff and music-directed by Sonny Paladino, will run from October 9-13 in the Eisenhower Theater as part of the Broadway Center Stage series.



Leading the cast will be J. Quinton Johnson (Choir Boy, Hamilton) as Ren McCormack and Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin) as Ariel Moore, with Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, Tuck Everlasting) as Reverend Shaw Moore and Rebecca Luker (Fun Home, Mary Poppins) as Vi Moore.



Based on the 1984 film by Dean Pitchford, who co-wrote the musical's book with Bobbie, Footloose features songs penned by Pitchford, Tom Snow, Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman.



Completing the creative team are set and projection designer Paul Tate dePoo III, costume designer David Woolard, lighting designer Cory Pattak and sound designer Jon Weston.



Additional casting will be announced at a later date.



As previously announced, the Broadway Center Stage series will also include a new production of Next to Normal (January 29-February 2, 2020) starring Tony winner Rachel Bay Jones and a new mounting of Bye Bye Birdie (April 22-26, 2020).