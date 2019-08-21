Clinton Greenspan to Make Broadway Debut in Title Role of Aladdin

Aladdin tour star Clinton Greenspan will take a magic carpet ride to Broadway next month, reprising his celebrated turn in the musical's title role beginning on September 13. Disney Theatical has also announced a return date for current tour standout Major Attaway; he will take over the role of Genie on Broadway beginning on September 23. Greenspan and Attaway will replace Jacob Dickey and Michael James Scott, respectively.

Major Attaway

(Photo provided by Disney Theatrical)

Aladdin will mark Greenspan's Broadway debut. His stage credits also include regional productions of Romeo & Juliet, Dreamgirls and Fiddler on the Roof.



In addition to prior turns in Aladdin, Attaway has been seen onstage in Hot Mikado, Stagger Lee, Hands on a Hardbody, Little Shop of Horrors and Ain't Misbehavin'.



Based on the hit Disney animated film, Aladdin features a book by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and additional lyrics by Beguelin. The production is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw with music supervision by Michael Kosarin.