Jonah Ho’okano & Korie Lee Blossey Will Lead the National Tour of Disney's Aladdin

Proud of these boys! Jonah Hoʻokano and Korie Lee Blossey will join the national tour of Disney's Aladdin, playing the title role and Genie, respectively. They replace Clinton Greenspan and Major Attaway, who are joining the long-running Broadway production. Hoʻokano and Blossey begin performances on September 10 in Charlotte, NC, where the tour will begin a limited three-week engagement at The Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.

Korie Lee Blossey

(Photo provided by Disney Theatrical)

Hoʻokano’s recent stage credits include SideShow, Rent and Carrie: The Killer Musical Experience. Blossey, the original Standby Genie and Sultan on the Aladdin tour, has previously been seen on stage in productions of Tarzan, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Tempest and Little Shop of Horrors.



Hoʻokano will reunite with Kaena Kekoa (Jasmine), with whom he previously performed in their native Hawaii. The tour company also stars Jonathan Weir (Jafar), Reggie De Leon (Iago), Jerald Vincent (Sultan), Zach Bencal (Babkak), Ben Chavez (Omar), Colt Prattes (Kassim), Jeremy Gaston (Standby Genie), Adam Stevenson (Standby Jafar & Sultan) and Frank Viveros (Standby Genie & Babkak).



Aladdin, adapted from the animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including “One Thousand and One Nights,” is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin’s journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.



Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions, under the direction of Thomas Schumacher, the show features music by Tony Award and eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Newsies, Sister Act), lyrics by two-time Oscar winner Howard Ashman (Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid), three-time Tony Award and three-time Oscar winner Tim Rice (Evita, Aida) and six-time Tony Award nominee Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer), with a book by Beguelin, and is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).



Visit BroadwayAcrossAmerica.com to find out when the tour is headed to your city.