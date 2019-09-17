Sponsored
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Starring Laurie Metcalf & Rupert Everett, to Play Broadway's Booth Theatre

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 17, 2019
Laurie Metcalf
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The upcoming star-packed revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? has found its Broadway home. The previously announced production, directed by two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello, will play the Booth Theatre beginning on March 2, 2020 ahead of an April 2 opening night.

The cast will be led by two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf (Hillary and Clinton) as Martha, Olivier nominee Rupert Everett (Blithe Spirit) as George, Russell Tovey (A View From the Bridge) as Nick and Olivier winner Patsy Ferran (Summer and Smoke) in her Broadway debut as Honey.

Albee's Tony-winning 1962 play is set in the early hours of the morning on the campus of an American college, where Martha (Metcalf), much to the displeasure of her husband, George (Everett), has invited the new professor Nick (Tovey) and his wife, Honey (Ferran), to their home for some after-party drinks. As the alcohol flows and dawn approaches, the young couple are drawn into George and Martha's toxic games until the evening reaches its climax in a moment of devastating truth-telling.

The most recent revival of Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, a Tony-winning 2012 production, also played the Booth Theatre.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Laurie Metcalf and Rupert Everett star in the Broadway revival of Edward Albee's classic.
View Comments

