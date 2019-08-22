Sponsored
Douglas Sills, Alexandra Socha, Brian Stokes Mitchell & Kate Baldwin
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Douglas Sills & Alexandra Socha to Lead Mack & Mabel, Brian Stokes Mitchell & Kate Baldwin Set for Love Life at Encores!

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Aug 22, 2019

City Center Encores! has announced initial casting for the first two shows of its previously announced 2020 season. Tony nominee Douglas Sills will co-star alongside Alexandra Socha in Mack & Mabel (running February 19-23) with Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell and Tony nominee Kate Baldwin headlining Love Life (March 18-22).

Sills (War Paint) and Socha (Head Over Heels), who previously appeared together at Encores! in Hey, Look Me Over!, will play filmmaker Mack Sennett and comedian Mabel Normand, respectively, in Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart's 1974 Tony-nominated musical comedyMack and Mabel will be directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes.

Mitchell (Shuffle Along) and Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!) will star as Sam and Susan Cooper, respectively, in Kurt Weill and Alan Jay Lerner's 1948 musical Love Life, to be directed by Tony winner Victoria Clark and choreographed by JoAnn Hunter. The musical is a journey across American history seen through the eyes of a family that never ages.

Tony-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown (Choir Boy) has joined the creative team of the previously announced Encores! season closer, a highly anticipated new staging of Dick Scanlan and Jeanine Tesori's 2002 Tony winner Thoroughly Modern Millie (May 6-10), starring Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls, Grand Horizons) in the title role. Lear deBessonet will direct the production, featuring an adapted script by Lauren Yee.

Additional casting for the 2020 Encores! season is forthcoming.

