Rob McClure to Lead Mrs. Doubtfire Musical at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre

Rob McClure is departing Beetlejuice and getting ready for his next role. The Tony-nominated actor will lead world premiere of the new musical Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the hit 1993 film. The previously announced production will begin performances on November 26 for a limited engagement through December 29 at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre. Opening night is set for December 13.



A heartfelt and hilarious story about the lengths we’ll go to for our loved ones, Mrs. Doubtfire follows Daniel Hillard, an out-of-work actor who loses custody of his kids in a divorce. He disguises himself as Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives.



McClure will play Daniel Hillard/Mrs. Doubtfire, the role originated on screen by Robin Williams.



Mrs. Doubtfire features a book by Tony-nominated Something Rotten! creators John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and an original score by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick. Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks will direct and Lorin Latarro will choreograph. Ethan Popp will serve as music supervisor.