Broadway's Phantom of the Opera to Welcome Meghan Picerno, John Riddle & Bradley Dean to the Cast

A trio of new cast members will step into the Broadway production of The Phantom of the Opera this fall. Beginning on September 11, John Riddle and Bradley Dean will take over as Raoul and Monsieur André, respectively, replacing Jay Armstrong Johnson and Laird Mackintosh, who will take their final bows on September 3 and September 10. Meghan Picerno will replace in the role of Christine Daaé beginning the week of October 14, succeeding Kaley Ann Voorhees, who will play her final performance on October 12.



Picerno is an alum of the Phantom of the Opera world tour; she originated the role of Christine in the North American premiere of Love Never Dies, the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. This will mark her Broadway debut.



Riddle originated the role of Hans in Frozen and Young Anton in the Broadway musical The Visit. He appeared on tour with Andrew Lloyd Webber's Evita.



Dean can currently be seen onstage in the New York premiere of Bat Out of Hell. His extensive Broadway résumé includes turns in The Last Ship, Man of La Mancha, A Little Night Music, Doctor Zhivago and Spamalot.



The new group of stars will join a current Broadway cast led by Ben Crawford as The Phantom, Craig Bennett as Monsieur Firmin, Raquel Suarez Groen as Carlotta, Maree Johnson as Madame Giry, Carlton Moe as Piangi and Kelsey Connolly as Meg Giry. At certain performances, the role of Christine is played by Eryn LeCroy.



Directed by Harold Prince and choreographed by Gillian Lynne, The Phantom of the Opera features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart.