Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton & Charlie Cox Make Broadway Debuts with Opening of Betrayal

A starry new Broadway staging of Harold Pinter's drama Betrayal opens at the Jacobs Theatre on September 5. Jamie Lloyd repeats his work as director from a recently concluded West End run, with stars Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox returning to the roles of Robert, Emma and Jerry, respectively. All three actors make their Broadway debuts in the production, which began previews on August 14.



Betrayal charts a compelling seven-year romance, captured in reverse chronological order. The play was first produced by the National Theatre in 1978, followed by the Broadway premiere a year later. The most recent Broadway revival appeared in 2013.



In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait featuring the talented company of stars delivering a legendary drama for Broadway audiences.







About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.