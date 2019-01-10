Zawe Ashton & Charlie Cox to Join Tom Hiddleston in West End Staging of Betrayal

Stage-and-screen stars Zawe Ashton and Charlie Cox are rounding out the cast of Jamie Lloyd's new West End production of Harold Pinter's Betrayal. The pair will play Emma and Jerry, respectively, in the previously announced production, set to begin previews on March 5 with an opening scheduled for March 13 at the Harold Pinter Theatre.



Ashton is known for her screen roles in Fresh Meat, Not Safe for Work, Wanderlust and the forthcoming Velvet Buzzsaw. She has been seen onstage in The Maids and Salomé.



Cox rose to fame in Daredevil, Stardust, The Theory of Everything and Boardwalk Empire. He has appeared onstage in The Lover & the Collection in the West End and The Prince of Homburg at the Donmar Warehouse. Cox made his off-Broadway debut in Incognito.



Ashton and Cox join the previously announced Tom Hiddleston, who will take on the role of Robert in the three-hander, which charts a compelling seven-year romance captured in reverse chronological order.



The West End production will play a limited engagement through June 1.



