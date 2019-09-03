Ferryman Alum Fra Fee Joins Remount of Translations at London's National

Fra Fee, a rising star who made his Broadway debut last fall in The Ferryman, has joined the cast of the National Theatre's upcoming return engagement of Brian Friel's modern classic Translations. Ian Rickson directs the production, which will begin previews on October 15 and officially open on October 21.



Joining Fee among new company members is Jack Bardoe (The Fastest Clock in the Universe), Liádan Dunlea (Mirror Mirror), Amy Molloy (Cyprus Avenue) and Julian Moore-Cook (24: Live Another Day).



Returning from the original mounting of this revival will be Dermot Crowley (Broadway's Translations), Ciarán Hinds (The Crucible), Seamus O'Hara (Game of Thrones), Judith Roddy (Derry Girls) and Rufus Wright (The Audience).



In Translations, clashing cultures and tragedies of miscommunication unfold in Friel's invented Irish county of Ballybeg, a place he has explored in his plays Dancing at Lughnasa, Aristocrats and Molly Sweeney.



The production features scenic design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Neil Austin, music by Stephen Warbeck, sound design by Ian Dickinson and movement direction by Anna Morrissey.



Translations will run for a limited engagement through December 18.