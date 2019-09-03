Sponsored
Broadway Grosses: Audiences Flock to the Great White Way Over Labor Day Weekend

The Biz
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 3, 2019
Tam Mutu with the cast of "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

A number of productions saw a rise in grosses over Labor Day weekend as audiences visited the Big Apple to take in the best of New York theater. Among the shows that saw increases this past week were Broadway's newest musical, Moulin Rouge!—earning $2,136,924.50, up from last week's gross of $2,102,935.00—Broadway's newest play, Sea Wall/A Life—rising to $660,312.00 from last week's $642,414.25—and the star-studded revival of Betrayal, reaching $626,942.74, up from last week's $617,087.70. Overall, Broadway collected a gross of $28,652,876.74, a bump from the prior week's gross of $27,987,012.48.

Here's a look at who was on top—and who was not—for the week ending September 1.

FRONTRUNNERS (By Gross)
1. Hamilton ($3,014,212.00)
2. Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($2,136,924.50)
3. The Lion King ($2,036,582.00)
4. To Kill a Mockingbird ($1,972,702.27)
5. Ain't Too Proud ($1,571,125.92)

UNDERDOGS (By Gross)
5. Beautiful ($710,397.86)
4. Sea Wall/A Life ($660,312.00)
3. Chicago ($645,851.05)
2. Betrayal ($626,942.74)
1. Oklahoma! ($529,035.80)

FRONTRUNNERS (By Capacity)
1. The Book of Mormon (102.77%)
2. Come From Away (101.95%)
3. To Kill a Mockingbird (101.81%)
4. Hamilton (101.81%)
5. Dear Evan Hansen (101.63%)

UNDERDOGS (By Capacity)
5. Wicked (79.24%)
4. Chicago (75.94%)
3. The Phantom of the Opera  (73.93%)
2. Betrayal (73.40%)
1. Tootsie (69.80%)

Source: The Broadway League

