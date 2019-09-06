Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Hercules Footage Is Here! Watch Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez & More 'Go the Distance' in Central Park

Watch It
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 6, 2019
Jelani Alladin with the company of "Hercules"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The hottest ticket in town right now is the celebrated Public Works staging of Hercules, appearing at Central Park's Delacorte Theater through September 8. Frozen alum Jelani Alladin headlines the musical in the title role, with Krysta Rodriguez as Meg and Tony winner Roger Bart—who voiced the songs of Hercules in the animated film—graduating to the role of Hades—alongside Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart as Phil, Jeff Hiller as Panic, Ramona Keller as Thalia, Tamika Lawrence as Calliope, Rema Webb as Terpsichore and the Broadway Inspirational Voices. Watch the cast sing from Alan Menken and David Zippel's energetic score below, and make your way to Central Park to experience their performances for yourself. For information on the production's in-person standby lottery, click here.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway's Music Man Revival Adds Four More Tony Winners to the Cast
  2. TEDxBroadway Announces Complete Speaker Lineup for 2019 Event
  3. Rob McClure to Lead Mrs. Doubtfire Musical at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre
  4. Prince of Egypt Musical Completes Casting for U.K. Premiere in London's West End
  5. See Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Charlie Cox & More Celebrate Betrayal's Opening Night
Newsletters