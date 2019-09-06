Hercules Footage Is Here! Watch Jelani Alladin, Krysta Rodriguez & More 'Go the Distance' in Central Park

The hottest ticket in town right now is the celebrated Public Works staging of Hercules, appearing at Central Park's Delacorte Theater through September 8. Frozen alum Jelani Alladin headlines the musical in the title role, with Krysta Rodriguez as Meg and Tony winner Roger Bart—who voiced the songs of Hercules in the animated film—graduating to the role of Hades—alongside Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart as Phil, Jeff Hiller as Panic, Ramona Keller as Thalia, Tamika Lawrence as Calliope, Rema Webb as Terpsichore and the Broadway Inspirational Voices. Watch the cast sing from Alan Menken and David Zippel's energetic score below, and make your way to Central Park to experience their performances for yourself. For information on the production's in-person standby lottery, click here.



