Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time Casts Briga Heelan, Justin Guarini, Emily Skinner & More

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 4, 2020
Briga Heelan & Justin Guarini
(Photos provided by Vivacity Media Group)

Oh baby, baby. A talented slate of stars have been selected to headline the new Britney Spears jukebox musical Once Upon a One More Time. The previously announced tuner will make its world premiere at the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago from April 14 through May 17, followed by a Broadway run.

Emily Skinner
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Heading the principal company will be Briga Heelan (Great News) as Cinderella, Justin Guarini (Wicked, American Idol) as Prince Charming, Tony nominee Emily Skinner (The Cher Show, Side Show) as Stepmother, SAG Award winner Simon Callow (Four Weddings and a Funeral) as Narrator, Aisha Jackson (Frozen) as Snow White, Allie Trimm (13) as The Little Mermaid, Morgan Weed (American Psycho) as Princess Pea, Brooke Dillman (Superbad) as The O.F.G (Original Fairy Godmother), Mimi Scardulla (We Are the Tigers) as Belinda, Tess Soltau (Wicked) as Betany, Ashley Chiu (KPOP) as Sleeping Beauty and Wonu Ogunfowora (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Rapunzel.

The ensemble will include Raymond J. Lee, Ryan Steele, Matt Allen, Belinda Allyn, Viva Boresi, Stephen Brower, Jennifer Florentino, Selene Haro, Joshua Daniel Johnson, Amy Hillner Larsen, Korinne Tetlow, Salisha Thomas, Matthew Tiberi, Josh Tolle, Kevin Trinio Perdido and Diana Marie Vaden.

Once Upon a One More Time follows Cinderella, Snow White and other fairytale princesses as they gather for a book-club meeting; soon, a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation.

The musical features an original book by Jon Hartmere (The Upside, Bare) with direction and choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid (Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself"; "World of Dance").

Details on the Broadway production will be announced at a later date.

