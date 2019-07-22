Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time Postpones World Premiere in Chicago

Audiences will have to wait a little longer for the Britney Spears-scored musical Once Upon a One More Time. The tuner's Broadway-aimed world premiere, originally announced to play the James M. Nederlander Theatre in Chicago from November 13 through December 1, 2019, has pushed back its run to April 14 through May 17, 2020; a press release lists "scheduling issues" as the reason for the delay.



As previously announced, Once Upon a One More Time follows Cinderella, Snow White and the other fairytale princesses as they gather for a book-club meeting; soon, a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps, spurring a royal revelation.



The musical features an original book by Jon Hartmere (The Upside, Bare) with direction by Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid (Justin Bieber's "Love Yourself"; "World of Dance"). The musical will feature Spears' hit pop songs throughout.



Casting will be announced at a later date.