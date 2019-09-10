Paige Davis on Hosting The Search For Roxie & Seeing Hadestown over 20 Times

Paige Davis in Chicago (Photo: Joan Marcus)

The search for Chicago's next Roxie Hart is officially on, and Broadway vet Paige Davis is in the center of the action. The former Chicago star is hosting Broadway.com's new competition series The Search for Roxie and stopped by #LiveAtFive to talk all about why you, yes you, should audition. "I've been a part of the show since 1998," Davis said to Paul Wontorek. "I did the national tour, I did it Portugal, and have been in and out of the Broadway company. As long as it fits within the spoke of the wheel, you're free to really do what you want as Roxie. It's so freeing to play her, and I'm so excited for this opportunity."

Davis has a long history with the razzle dazzle musical and can't wait to see someone else join the Chicago family. "When Barry Weissler, the producer, he emailed me to ask me if I would host this web series about finding the new Roxie for Broadway.com I said, 'So you want me to host something that's about finding my competition and replacement?'" she said. "And he wrote back one word, 'Yes.' I'm flattered and I'm kind of the perfect person to do it. I'm really excited for all these people who are gonna get to submit their videotapes and be seen by real Broadway casting directors and producers."

Like so many of the Roxie hopefuls who are preparing their auditions, Davis, too, once had Broadway dreams. "I love theater," she said. "Truly, dance is my number one passion. I only learned how to act and to sing in order to dance in musical theater. I still do theater all the time, I just played Mame up in Boston. I remember standing outside of A Chorus Line at the Shubert waiting for the dancers to come out. When I went in to Chicago, it was still at the Shubert, and I showed up for rehearsal crying and hyperventilating. They all thought I was crazy, but it really was such a full-circle moment for me."

Whenever Davis has a spare moment, she can usually be found at the Walter Kerr Theatre watching Hadestown, something her husband Patrick Page has had to talk to her about. "Patrick tells me I'm not allowed to see the show anymore because we have no more money," she joked. "I keep going, 'Hon, I'm coming tonight!' I do love Patrick's performance very much, but I just love the show. I have seen it over 20 times. Patrick has said I have a problem and that I need to stop because it's getting ridiculous."

Be sure to learn all about The Search for Roxie and send in your audition!

Watch the full #LiveAtFive episode below!