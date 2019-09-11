Douglas Hodge-Scored 101 Dalmatians Musical to Play Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in 2020

A brand-new musical adaptation of the classic novel 101 Dalmatians will debut as part of the upcoming season of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre in London. The new tuner, featuring an original score by Tony-winning actor Douglas Hodge (La Cage aux Folles), will precede a fresh staging of Romeo and Juliet and a new production of Carousel choreographed by Drew McOnie (King Kong).



Kicking off the outdoor theater's new season will be 101 Dalmatians (May 16-June 21, 2020), based on Dodie Smith's 1956 novel and featuring a book by Zinnie Harris (By Many Wounds) and music/lyrics by Hodge. Regent's Park Artistic Director Timothy Sheader will helm the production, set to feature choreography by Liam Steel, music direction by Tarek Merchant and puppetry design by Toby Olié.



Next up will be director Kimberley Sykes' new production of William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet (June 27-July 25, 2020) followed by a revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel (July 31-September 19, 2020). The classic musical will be directed by Sheader and choreographed by McOnie, who will reunite from their previous Regent's Park collaboration: a hit production of Jesus Christ Superstar that transferred to the West End and won the Olivier Award for Best Revival.



Currently playing at Regent's Park is an acclaimed production of Evita, directed by Jamie Lloyd and starring Six standout Samantha Pauly. Evita is scheduled to run through September 21, 2019.



Casting for Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's 2020 season will be announced at a later date.