Six Announces Casting for Broadway Premiere

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 10, 2019
(back row): Adrianna Hicks, Abby Mueller, Anna Uzele and Andrea Macasaet; (front row): Samantha Pauly and Brittney Mack
(Photo: Liz Lauren)

Full casting is set for the highly anticipated Broadway premiere of Six. The previously announced main-stem transfer of the Olivier-nominated musical will begin previews on February 13, 2020 ahead of a March 12 opening night at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre.

Reprising their performances from the North American premiere production at Chicago Shakespeare Theater will be Adrianna Hicks (The Color Purple) as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet (Heathers) as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack (Memphis) as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly (Honeymoon in Vegas) as Katherine Howard and Anna Uzele (Once on This Island) as Catherine Parr.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the hit musical centers on the six ex-wives of King Henry VIII, who headline an electrifying pop-concert spectacle—flipping the narrative on the one-sided story from our history books.

Six is directed by Moss and Jamie Armitage, with choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, music direction by Katy Richardson and music supervision by Joe Beighton. The production features scenic design by Emma Bailey, costume design by Gabriella Slade, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Tim Deiling and orchestrations by Tim Curran.

Six

The Olivier Award-nominated hit musical is headed to Broadway!
