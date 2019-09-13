Freestyle Love Supreme Arrives on Broadway

Freestyle Love Supreme, the high-energy show that blends hip-hop, improvisational theater, music and vocal stylings, arrives at Broadway's Booth Theatre on September 13. Thomas Kail directs the production, which is scheduled to officially open on October 2.



Conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale, Freestyle Love Supreme features six talented performers providing nonstop action throughout a fast-paced evening, spinning cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and fully realized musical numbers. The vocals of the performers—from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow—are backed by keyboards and human percussion.



Freestyle Love Supreme stars Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Arthur Lewis AKA "Arthur the Geniuses," Bill Sherman AKA "King Sherman," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch" and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK."



Special surprise guests are planned for select performances during the run, which could include, in addition to Miranda, FLS members Christopher Jackson, Daveed Diggs and James Monroe Iglehart, along with Wayne Brady, Ashley Pérez Flanagan and many more.



In name and beyond, Freestyle Love Supreme pays homage to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme," with a nod to musical roots in jazz, soul, blues and hip-hop. Freestyle Love Supreme was originally developed and produced in 2004 by Ars Nova in association with producer Jill Furman.



The 85-minute show features set design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Lisa Zinni, lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Nevin Steinberg. The show is scheduled to play a limited Broadway run through January 5, 2020.