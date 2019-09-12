Michael Jackson Concert Musical Thriller Live to End 11-Year West End Run to Accommodate Refurbishment of Lyric Theatre

The record-breaking Michael Jackson musical Thriller Live has set a final performance date of its 11-year run at the West End's Lyric Theatre, which is scheduled to undergo a major refurbishment in 2020. The acclaimed concert spectacle will close on April 26, 2020, at which point the show will have completed 4,705 performances, making it the longest-running show ever at the Lyric and the 11th-longest-running musical in West End history.



Plans are underway to transfer Thriller Live to another West End venue; a second production will begin a 12-month world tour in Lausanne Switzerland on December 27, 2019.



Producers Paul Walden and Derek Nicol said, "Audiences at the Lyric Theatre have had a wonderful eleven years enjoying the magic of Michael Jackson's outstanding musical legacy. A big thank-you to the Nimax team particularly the fantastic staff at the Lyric Theatre for our record-breaking run as we plan the next chapter of the show's incredible journey."



Thriller Live is a musical concert celebration featuring Jackson's greatest hits live on stage. The show features hit songs spanning his entire career, including "I Want You Back," "I'll Be There," Show You the Way to Go," "Can You Feel It," "Rock with You," "She's Out of My Life," "Beat It," "Billie Jean," "Earth Song" and "Thriller," performed by an energetic cast accompanied by eye-popping multimedia effects and spectacular choreography from director Gary Lloyd.



Thriller Live might be concluding its run, but a new Michael Jackson book musical titled Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough is expected to open on Broadway soon.