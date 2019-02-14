Michael Jackson Musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough Will Move Straight to Broadway; Out-of-Town Run Canceled

Don't stop 'til you get to Broadway. The Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage have announced that the new musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough will now have its world premiere on the Great White Way in the summer of 2020. The Michael Jackson musical's previously announced pre-Broadway Chicago engagement has been canceled due to scheduling difficulties brought about by the recent Actors Equity strike. The producers have also announced that the musical's first national tour will premiere in Chicago.



As previously reported, Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and a score made up of Jackson's song catalogue. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) will direct and choreograph.



Casting, venue and dates are forthcoming.



