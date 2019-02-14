Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Michael Jackson Musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough Will Move Straight to Broadway; Out-of-Town Run Canceled

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Feb 14, 2019
Michael Jackson
(Photo: Patrick Kovarik/Getty Images)

Don't stop 'til you get to Broadway. The Michael Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage have announced that the new musical Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough will now have its world premiere on the Great White Way in the summer of 2020. The Michael Jackson musical's previously announced pre-Broadway Chicago engagement has been canceled due to scheduling difficulties brought about by the recent Actors Equity strike. The producers have also announced that the musical's first national tour will premiere in Chicago.

As previously reported, Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage (Sweat) and a score made up of Jackson's song catalogue. Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon (An American in Paris) will direct and choreograph.

Casting, venue and dates are forthcoming.

Don't Stop 'Til You Get Enough

The life story of Michael Jackson arrives on Broadway.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Watch Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit in an Electric First Trailer for Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  2. Happy Valentine's Day from the Stars of Pretty Woman! See Their Hot Tips, Celeb Crushes, Pickup Lines & More
  3. Wicked Will Welcome Michael McCormick & Gizel Jiménez to Broadway Cast
  4. Ben Platt Announces Cities & Dates for North American Tour
  5. Michael Jackson Musical Will Move Straight to Broadway; Out-of-Town Run Canceled

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Aladdin The Phantom of the Opera Dear Evan Hansen Chicago Come From Away Pretty Woman: The Musical Mean Girls Anastasia All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2019 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters