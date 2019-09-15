It's Tour Week on #LiveAtFive! Get to Know the Stars Taking Hello, Dolly!, A Bronx Tale & More on the Road

Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive is a daily news show on Facebook Live, in which our editors discuss the newest buzz on Broadway, chat with stage stars about their current projects and take questions from viewers. This week's guests are starring in the hottest shows on the boards, so be sure to tune in!

Monday, September 16: Chris Clark and Sarah Hinrichsen of Escape to Margaritaville National Tour

Chris Clark and Sarah Hinrichsen are taking Escape to Margaritaville on the road as Tully and Rachel, respectively. This marks the professional stage debuts of both stars who were hand-selected by Jimmy Buffett to take his hit songs across the country. Tune in on Monday, September 16 to hear this duo talk about living in a cheeseburger paradise on #LiveAtFive!

Tuesday, September 17: Carolee Carmello of Hello, Dolly! National Tour

Carolee Carmello is getting ready to hit the road as Dolly Levi in the national tour of Hello, Dolly! and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Tuesday, September 17. Carmello is a Tony nominee for her turns in Parade, Lestat and Scandalous and has been in 14 Broadway productions including Kiss Me, Kate, Finding Neverland, Falsettos, Urinetown and so much more. Be sure to tune in to this live interview to hear from a stage icon.

Wednesday, September 18: Nick Fradiani of A Bronx Tale National Tour

American Idol winner Nick Fradiani is preparing to make his professional stage debut as Lorenzo in the road production of A Bronx Tale. Fradiani rose to attention as the lead singer of the pop-rock band Beach Avenue when they competed on the ninth season of America's Got Talent. He entered as a solo singer on the 14th season of American Idol and triumphed in May 2015. Fradiani will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Wednesday, September 18, so be sure to tune in!

Thursday, September 19: Jessica Keenan Wynn of Beautiful

Jessica Keenan Wynn is back in Beautiful on Broadway and will be a #LiveAtFive guest on Thursday, September 19 to celebrate! A longtime Cynthia Weil in the musical, Wynn's stage credits include the 25th-anniversary touring production of Les Misérables and off-Broadway's Heathers: The Musical. She also appeared on-screen in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again. Set your alarms to hear from this beautiful stage star!

Friday, September 20: Eric Chambliss of the Jersey Boys National Tour

Eric Chambliss will be belting out the biggest tunes from Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons as Bob Gaudio in the national tour of Jersey Boys. This is a return to Jersey Boys for Chambliss, who has also previously appeared in Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Tune in to his live interview on Friday, September 20 before the show comes to a city near you!

P.S. Did you know that #LiveAtFive is also a podcast? Make sure to subscribe and stay up to date with Broadway news and interviews.