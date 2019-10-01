Sponsored
Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge Lead Sea Wall/A Life to Broadway Recoupment

The Biz
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 1, 2019
Jake Gyllenhaal & Tom Sturridge
(Photo: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Sea Wall/A Life is officially a hit! The acclaimed double bill, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge, which concluded its limited Broadway engagement on September 29, recouped its full capitalization ahead of closing, producers announced today. Sea Wall/A Life began previews at the Hudson Theatre on July 26 and officially opened on August 8.

Sea Wall, written by Tony winner Simon Stephens (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time) and starring Sturridge, is a work about love and the human need to know the unknowable. A Life, penned by Nick Payne (Constellations) and featuring Gyllenhaal, is a meditation on how we say goodbye to those we love most.

Sea Wall/A Life featured scenic design by Laura Jellinek, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Peter Kaczorowski, sound design by Fabian Obispo and original music by Stuart Earl.

As recently announced, the plays were recorded for release by Audible.

