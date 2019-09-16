Alex Lacamoire Wins Emmy for Fosse/Verdon; Jason Sherwood & Cherry Jones Also Triumph

A talented group of theater artists were honored for their work on the small screen at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies on September 14 and 15. The announcement of these winners comes just in advance of Fox's upcoming Emmys telecast, set for September 22.

Jason Sherwood

Among the newly minted Emmy winners are Tony winner Alex Lacamoire (Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton) for his music direction of Fosse/Verdon. Broadway's Jason Sherwood (Living on Love) took home an Emmy for his production design of Rent Live, while two-time Tony-winning actress Cherry Jones (Doubt, The Heiress) won for a guest turn on The Handmaid's Tale.



Other theater-related winners include Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) for penning the song "Antidepressants Are So Not a Big Deal" and Thom Zinny for directing the Springsteen on Broadway Netflix special.



Tune in to Fox on September 22 to see who wins in other major categories; check out the list of Broadway-alum nominees here.