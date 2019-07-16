Sponsored
Billy Porter, Fosse/Verdon Among 2019 Primetime Emmy Nominees

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 16, 2019
Billy Porter on "Pose"
(Photo: Pari Dukovic/FX)

Nominations for the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards were revealed on July 16. The list includes a slew of series and stars of interest to stage fans, including the Broadway-themed miniseries Fosse/Verdon and Tony-winning actor Billy Porter of Pose. The 71st Primetime Emmys will air on September 22 at 8:00pm ET on ABC.

Broadway veteran Porter, a Tony winner for Kinky Boots, earned his first Emmy nomination as Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his fiery turn as Pray Tell on Ryan Murphy's Pose. The series was also Emmy-nommed in the Outstanding Drama Series category.

Fosse/Verdon, the hit series which charted the romantic and professional partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, was Emmy-nommed in the Outstanding Limited Series category, with headliners Sam Rockwell (Broadway's Fool for Love) and Tony nominee Michelle Williams (Blackbird) nominated as Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Fosse/Verdon was produced by Tony-winning Hamilton collaborators Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andy Blankenbuehler.

Also newly Emmy-nominated are Tony winner Viola Davis (Fences) for How to Get Away with Murder, Tony winner Tony Shalhoub (The Band's Visit) for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tony nominee Laura Linney (My Name Is Lucy Barton) for Ozark and Tony nominee Christina Applegate (Sweet Charity) for Dead to Me.

Tony winner James Corden (One Man, Two Guvnors), upcoming star of the Prom screen adaptation, was nominated in the Outstanding Variety/Talk Series category for his Late Late Show.

Other Broadway-alum nominees include Rachel Brosnahan (The Big Knife) for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Emilia Clarke (Breakfast at Tiffany's) for Game of Thrones, Emma Stone (Cabaret) for Maniac and Henry Winkler (The Performers) for Barry.

For a full list of 2019 Primetime Emmy nominations, click here.

