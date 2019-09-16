Ain't Too Proud's Jelani Remy on the 'Magnitude' of The Temptations & What Oprah Smells Like

Jelani Remy has officially become a member of The Temptations by taking on the role of Eddie Kendricks full-time in Ain't Too Proud on Broadway. Remy replaced original cast member and Tony nominee Jeremy Pope in July and has been singing some of Motown's biggest hits ever since. "I have to say I'm pretty proud," Remy said to Beth Stevens in a recent interview on Broadway.com's #LiveAtFive. "I never knew the magnitude of the story we can tell. For me to get this show as a standby and become a swing and now the full-time Eddie Kendricks is a dream come true. You hope people see your potential and hard work and that it all pays off, and it really has."

Becoming one fifth of the legendary Motown group means that Remy is almost always surrounded by his co-stars, something he is grateful for. "I'd be nothing without those other men that lift me up," he said. "These brothers and beautiful black men and women are so strong and powerful and magnetic that we gravitate towards each other. To be able to put up this piece of work is like unlike anything I've done. I've done The Lion King and Smokey Joe's [Cafe], but this is something different, something that is just so wonderful. I think that audience feels that as well. They feel the camaraderie in the show and become part of it. They are on the journey with us, and I think that's so special and cool."

Not only is Remy singing his face off every night (his highest note in the show is a G5), but he is also doing Sergio Trujillo's Tony-winning choreography. "I watch videos of The Temps to get myself ready for rehearsals," Remy said. "We ain't doin' what they used to do, we're doing this new infused 2019 version. Sergio did such a beautiful job of making the choreography work for anybody.It's about the heart and the passion you bring into the movement that makes it come alive."

With Ain't Too Proud telling the life (and times) of The Temptations, some of the biggest A-List celebrities have flocked to the Imperial Theatre. "I got to hug Oprah," Remy said. "She smells like warmth, wealth, and positivity. She loved the show and just radiates magic. She ran backstage, her hair was bouncing, I was crying. It was a lot. I would like to invite Michelle Obama, Celine Dion and my mom again. But truly, I invited anybody to come see the show who wants a chance to step into a world of hoy and merriment and good music."

Catch Remy in Ain't Too Proud, playing at the Imperial Theatre.

