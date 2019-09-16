Odds & Ends: Dylan Baker to Join Bobby Cannavale & Rose Byrne in Medea at BAM & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Dylan Baker to Join Bobby Cannavale & Rose Byrne in Medea at BAM

Tony-nominated actor Dylan Baker (Bernhardt/Hamlet, La Bête) has been cast as Christopher in the highly anticipated new staging of Euripides' tragedy Medea, slated to arrive at the Brooklyn Academy of Music this winter. The previously announced production, adapted and directed by Simon Stone (Yerma), will begin previews on January 12, 2020 and officially open on January 30. Baker joins a previously announced cast that includes Rose Byrne in the title role and Bobby Cannavale as Jason. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through February 23, 2020.



Will Van Dyke & Chris Dwan to Release Debut Album of New Band Stereo Dawn

New York-based musicians/performers Will Van Dyke and Chris Dwan have announced "Off the Ground," the debut album of their new band Stereo Dawn. The album will be available for purchase on September 27 ahead of a release concert set for October 6 at 9:30pm at Feinstein's/54 Below. The album's debut single, entitled "Another Trip, is available now on Apple Music, iTunes and Spotify. Among the duo's many credits is the upcoming revival of Little Shop of Horrors, on which Van Dyke serves as musical supervisor/orchestrator and Dwan understudies the role of Seymour.



New Film Like Us, Dedicated to Marin Mazzie, to Debut at Golden Door International Film Festival

The Ethical Community Charter School has announced the new film Like Us, slated to make its world premiere at the Golden Door International Film Festival this weekend. The new movie, which tells a story of bullying awareness, will screen for competition at Landmark Loew's New Jersey cinema on September 21 at 8:00pm. Like Us is dedicated in memory of beloved Broadway star Marin Mazzie, who passed away from ovarian cancer last September. Mazzie was a supporter of arts education and a longtime client and friend of the program's volunteer director, Kim Correro. Learn more about Like Us in the trailer below.



