The American Theatre Wing's 2019 gala honoring the legacy of late Rent creator Jonathan Larson and the Larson family was held at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 16. The star-studded event featured performances from a variety of artists impacted by Larson's work, including original Rent star Daphne Rubin-Vega, Brandon Victor Dixon, Nikki M. James, Nick Blaemire, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, Krysta Rodriguez, Jason Tam and more. Take a look at the photos from the big night!