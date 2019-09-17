Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Brooklyn Originals Eden Espinosa, Karen Olivo & Ramona Keller to Reunite for 15th-Anniversary Concert

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 17, 2019
Eden Espinosa in "Brooklyn" on Broadway in 2004
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The three original stars of the 2004 Broadway musical Brooklyn will sing out this fall in a one-night reunion concert. The event, a benefit for Covenant House Foundation, will be presented on the 15th anniversary of the show's Broadway opening night, October 21, at 7:30pm at Brooklyn Steel.

Reprising their performances from the original Broadway production will be Eden Espinosa (Falsettos) in the title role, with Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge!) as Faith and Ramona Keller (Hercules) as Paradice.

Featuring a book and score by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, Brooklyn centers on a young girl from Paris (Espinosa) whose search for the father she never knew lands her in America, in the city that bears her name, Brooklyn.

Additional casting will be announced soon.

Ramona Keller, Kevin Anderson, Karen Olivo, Cleavant Derricks & Eden Espinosa in the 2004 original Broadway production of "Brooklyn"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)
Look back at an early press rehearsal for Brooklyn below.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tickets Are Now on Sale for The Music Man Starring Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster
  2. Mark Evans Extends Run in Waitress; Christopher Fitzgerald, Caitlin Houlahan & Natasha Yvette Williams Return
  3. Phyllis Newman, Tony-Winning Broadway Legend, Dies at 86
  4. What It All Comes Down To: How Jagged Little Pill Became a Broadway Musical
  5. Fall Preview 2019: Get to Know the 15 New Shows Gearing Up for Broadway

Star Files

Karen Olivo
Newsletters