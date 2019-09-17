Brooklyn Originals Eden Espinosa, Karen Olivo & Ramona Keller to Reunite for 15th-Anniversary Concert

The three original stars of the 2004 Broadway musical Brooklyn will sing out this fall in a one-night reunion concert. The event, a benefit for Covenant House Foundation, will be presented on the 15th anniversary of the show's Broadway opening night, October 21, at 7:30pm at Brooklyn Steel.



Reprising their performances from the original Broadway production will be Eden Espinosa (Falsettos) in the title role, with Karen Olivo (Moulin Rouge!) as Faith and Ramona Keller (Hercules) as Paradice.



Featuring a book and score by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson, Brooklyn centers on a young girl from Paris (Espinosa) whose search for the father she never knew lands her in America, in the city that bears her name, Brooklyn.



Additional casting will be announced soon.

Ramona Keller, Kevin Anderson, Karen Olivo, Cleavant Derricks & Eden Espinosa in the 2004 original Broadway production of "Brooklyn"

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Look back at an early press rehearsal forbelow.