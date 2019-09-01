Odds & Ends: Boys in the Band's Andrew Rannells & Tuc Watkins to Reunite on Black Monday & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Boys in the Band's Andrew Rannells & Tuc Watkins to Reunite on Black Monday

We love a reunion! Tuc Watkins and Andrew Rannells, who played lovers Hank and Larry in the Tony-winning Broadway staging of The Boys in the Band, will take to the small screen together on the second season of Showtime's Black Monday, according to Deadline. Watkins has booked a guest arc as a Republican congressman alongside Rannells in the series-regular role of Blair Pfaff; Black Monday follows the aftermath of the 1987 stock market crash. A second-season start date will be announced soon.



Casting Set for Stephen Adly Guirgis' Upcoming World Premiere Play

Casting is here for Halfway B**ches Go Straight to Heaven, a new play by Pulitzer-winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis (Between Riverside and Crazy), set to appear in a world premiere co-production with Atlantic Theater Company and LAByrinth Theater Company this fall. John Ortiz will direct the new play—which follows the inner workings of a women's halfway house in New York City—set to begin previews on November 14 and open on December 9 at the Atlantic's Linda Gross Theater. The cast will include Lortel winners Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Sean Carvajal, along with Victor Almanzar, Elizabeth Canavan, Molly Collier, Liza Colón-Zayas, Esteban Cruz, Greg Keller, Kristina Poe, Neil Tyrone Pritchard, Andrea Syglowski, Benja Kay Thomas, Pernell Walker and Kara Young. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through December 22.



Fleabag Adds U.S. Cinema Appearance This Fall

In advance of this Sunday's Emmys, Fathom Events and National Theatre Live have announced that Phoebe Waller-Bridge's celebrated solo play Fleabag, based on her hit series, will appear in U.S. cinemas on November 18. The West End production was captured live from Wyndham's Theatre London during its sold-out run. Fleabag is currently nominated for eight Emmys including a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series and a nomination for Waller-Bridge as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.



P.S. Check out Robert Creighton as James Cagney & Matt Crowle as Bob Hope dancing out in the pre-Broadway run of Cagney at Pioneer Theatre Company.

(Photo provided by Keith Sherman & Associates)