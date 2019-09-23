Odds & Ends: Rachel Brosnahan to Headline Benefit Reading of Play Yourself & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today and this weekend.



Rachel Brosnahan to Headline Benefit Reading of Play Yourself

Rachel Brosnahan, the Broadway alum who is most known for her Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning turn in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, will return to the stage for one night next month for a reading of Harry Kondoleon's Play Yourself. The benefit for New York Theatre Workshop's artist and education programming initiatives will be held at the company's downtown venue on October 7 at 7:30pm. Lee Sunday Evans will direct the performance, which will feature additional stars to be announced soon.



Freestyle Love Academy to Offer New Classes Next Month

Get ready to learn freestyle rap and hip-hop from the best. The high-energy Freestyle Love Supreme, currently receiving a hit Broadway-premiere run, has announced a new batch of classes of Freestyle Love Supreme Academy, run directly by FLS members. The popular improv company, which has been playing to sold-out audiences since 2003 and is now at the Booth Theatre for a limited run, has transformed its unique blend of improvisation, storytelling and hip-hop into hands-on classes, set to launch this October with several Foundations of Freestyle classes. The intro course will include seven three-hour classes and culminate in a live performance in the eighth week. Topics will include beatboxing, improv skills, word flow and speaking truthfully through music. For more information on the Freestyle Love Academy, click here.



Broadway Flea Market Raises $870,167 for BC/EFA

Theater fans came out in droves on September 22 for the 33rd edition of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction. The can't-miss celebration for Broadway fans, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS, raised a whopping $870,167 for the important organization. This year's grand total will help to provide lifesaving medication, healthy meals, emergency assistance and social service support to those most in need in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington D.C. The 33 editions of the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction have collectively raised $15.4 million.



P.S. Check out a teaser for Netflix's adaptation of the Broadway play American Son, slated to premiere on November 1.



