American Son Film Sets November Debut Date on Netflix

Netflix has scheduled a November 1 release for the upcoming screen adaptation of Christopher Demos-Brown's star-packed Broadway-debut play American Son. In advance of the Netflix release, the film will receive an official premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 12.



Helmed by the play's director, Kenny Leon, the film features the four stars who debuted American Son on Broadway: Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Jeremy Jordan and Eugene Lee.



The play is set at a Florida police station in the middle of the night, where a mother (Washington) is engaged in a search for her missing teenage son. Soon her husband (Pasquale) appears, and the evening spirals out of control.



The play began Broadway previews at the Booth Theatre on October 6, 2018 and officially opened on November 4 before concluding its limited engagement on January 27, 2019.



Hear more about American Son from playwright Demos-Brown and director Leon in the Broadway.com Front Row segment below.



