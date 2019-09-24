Odds & Ends: Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: Broadway & Beyond Album Sets Fall Release Date & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: Broadway & Beyond Album Sets Fall Release Date

Broadway Records has announced an October 18 digital and physical CD release date for the album Marin Mazzie & Jason Danieley: Broadway & Beyond—Live at Feinstein's/54 Below. The album is currently available for pre-order via Broadway Records and on Amazon.com. In May 2017, married stars Mazzie and Danieley presented a new concert at Feinstein's/54 Below called "Broadway and Beyond," featuring songs from both the Great White Way and the Great American Songbook. Taking listeners on a journey through the shows in which they had memorably appeared throughout their careers, such as Ragtime; Passion; The Full Monty; Curtains; The Visit; Kiss Me, Kate and more, the concerts would mark their final NYC appearances together, before Mazzie's death from ovarian cancer in September 2018. The concerts were recorded, ensuring that they were not lost to time, preserving the luminous pair at the peak of their vocal powers.



Hadestown, The Ferryman Casting Directors Nominated for Artios Awards

Nominations are here for the 35th Annual Artios Awards, honoring casting directors for their work on stage and screen. Among the Broadway nominees are casting directors of Hadestown, The Prom, Ain't Too Proud, Tootsie and The Cher Show, all honored in the Broadway musical category. Other nominees on the theater front include Choir Boy, The Ferryman, Hillary and Clinton, Network and To Kill a Mockingbird in the comedy and drama category, with Kiss Me, Kate and Oklahoma! in the musical revival category and All My Sons, Burn This, King Lear, Torch Song and The Waverly Gallery in the play revival category. Winners will be announced on January 30, 2020 at a trio of ceremonies slated to take place in Los Angeles, New York City and London. For a full list of nominees, click here.



Patrick Page, Mary Testa to Lead Return to the Forbidden Planet Benefit

A beloved group of stage veterans will come together next month to sing from the Shakespeare-inspired musical Return to the Forbidden Planet as a benefit for Red Bull Theater. Gabriel Barre will direct the event, scheduled for October 21 at 7:30pm at Symphony Space in NYC. The principal cast will feature the talents of Patrick Page, Mary Testa, Steven Boyer, Kim Exum, Jo Lampert and Amy Spanger, with special guests including F. Murray Abraham, Derrick Baskin, Bryan Batt, Emily Bergl, Arnie Burton, Veanne Cox, Robert Cuccioli, Paige Davis, Chad Kimball, Laila Robins, Derek Smith, Emily Swallow and Marc Vietor. With songs including "Great Balls of Fire," "Shake Rattle and Roll," "The Monster Mash" and "Good Vibrations," the campy musical playfully based on The Tempest includes some of Shakespeare's most iconic phraseology catapulted through hyperspace.



P.S. Watch master mind-boggler Derren Brown mesmerize the cast of Hamilton, then make plans to see his acclaimed Secret on Broadway!







P.P.S. Check out Tony winner Idina Menzel alongside Adam Sandler in the official trailer for Uncut Gems, set to appear in cinemas this December.



