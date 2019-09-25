Alexandra Billings to Join Wicked as Madame Morrible; Will Be First Openly Trans Actress to Play the Role

Stage-and-screen veteran Alexandra Billings, acclaimed for her turn on Amazon's Transparent, will join the Broadway company of Wicked as Madame Morrible beginning on January 20, 2020. Billings will make history, becoming the first openly transgender actress to play the role. She will replace Nancy Opel, who will play her final performance in the musical on January 19.



Billings' most popular credit is as Davina on Amazon's Transparent. In addition to her Broadway debut in The Nap, she has appeared in numerous regional productions, including S/He & Me, Seussical, Berlin Circle, A Doll's House, Trojan Women, Gypsy, Vampire Lesbians of Sodom, Time to Burn, Hamlet! The Musical! and Before I Disappear.



Billings will join a cast that currently includes Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Jake Boyd as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond and Gizel Jiménez as Nessarose.



Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello, choreography by Wayne Cilento and music direction by Stephen Oremus.